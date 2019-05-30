Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD
Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Plastic and Reconstructive SurgeryS Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-4171
Tannan Plastic Surgery, Raleigh, NC10208 Cerny St Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 797-0996
- Rex Hospital
Dr. Tannan is warm, professional and incredibly knowledgeable. She is the consummate professional and gets you the results you want!
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Tannan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tannan speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannan.
