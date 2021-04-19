Overview

Dr. Shruti Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They graduated from Robt Wood Johnson University Hospital Umdnj Robt Wood Johnson and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Jersey Shore Ambulatory Associates LLC in Middletown, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ, Tinton Falls, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.