Dr. Shruti Shah, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shruti Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They graduated from Robt Wood Johnson University Hospital Umdnj Robt Wood Johnson and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Jersey Shore Ambulatory Associates LLC in Middletown, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ, Tinton Falls, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey Shore Ambulatory Associates LLC
    1270 State Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 665-6492
  2. 2
    125 Paterson St Ste 3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7246
  3. 3
    66 W Gilbert St Fl 2, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7246
  4. 4
    Meridian Medical Associates
    1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 741-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Shah for a couple of years now and I can’t say enough positive things about her. Without Dr. Shah’s help I don’t even want to think about what physical condition I would be in. I am so thank full for the pain relief she has made possible for me. Thank you Dr. Shah from the bottom of my heart. ??????
    Joanne M Matthews — Apr 19, 2021
    About Dr. Shruti Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114158755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Robt Wood Johnson University Hospital Umdnj Robt Wood Johnson
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
