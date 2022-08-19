See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (5)
Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. 

Dr. Sevak works at Munson Neurosurgery in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care
    1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 (231) 935-2400
    Adventhealth Orlando
    601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 (407) 303-2615

  • Munson Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Anal or Rectal Pain

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 19, 2022
Dr. Sevak is the Best and has the best bedside manner ever. She truly cares about you. My 70 year old husband had rectal cancer and I had a bowel obstruction. She has helped us get through this and made us feel like things would be okay. She's an expert in her field! She's an unbelievable caring, genuine, down to earth person. She explains everything very well and does a good job drawing pictures and showing you what's going on! She's as sweet as can be, her staff is Great too! We highly recommend this Doctor! Thank you for all you've done for my husband and myself!
Cheri Tomasky — Aug 19, 2022
About Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD

  • Colorectal Surgery
  • English
  • 1194088468
Dr. Sevak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sevak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

