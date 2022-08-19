Dr. Sevak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD
Overview
Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI.
Dr. Sevak works at
Locations
Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-2615
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sevak is the Best and has the best bedside manner ever. She truly cares about you. My 70 year old husband had rectal cancer and I had a bowel obstruction. She has helped us get through this and made us feel like things would be okay. She’s an expert in her field! She’s an unbelievable caring, genuine, down to earth person. She explains everything very well and does a good job drawing pictures and showing you what’s going on! She’s as sweet as can be, her staff is Great too! We highly recommend this Doctor! Thank you for all you’ve done for my husband and myself!
About Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1194088468
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
