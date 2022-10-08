Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaurasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD
Overview
Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King George Medical College and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Behavioral Healthcare-tempe6350 S Maple Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 345-5400
4C Medical Group11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 455-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient under the medical care of Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD. Her knowledge, experience, and passion is nothing short of exceptional. She has my utmost respect and highest recommendation as a healthcare provider.
About Dr. Shruti Chaurasia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1801950464
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan
- King George Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaurasia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaurasia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaurasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaurasia speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaurasia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaurasia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaurasia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaurasia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.