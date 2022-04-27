See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO

Neurology
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Badhwar works at Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace MultiSpecialty in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Neuro at Biltmore Terrace
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 428-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    IMS Radiation Oncology
    333 W Thomas Rd Ste 207, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-0050
  3. 3
    IMS Neurology
    2940 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Epileptic Seizures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Great doctor. Very patient and through.
    — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO

    • Neurology
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1497918502
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Rochester
    • Neurology
