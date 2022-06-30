Dr. Shristi Basnyat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basnyat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shristi Basnyat, MD
Overview
Dr. Shristi Basnyat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Locations
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates443 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 130, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Jefferson Division of Rheumatology211 S 9th St Ste 601, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor & staff were excellent.
About Dr. Shristi Basnyat, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1073707501
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basnyat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basnyat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basnyat has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basnyat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Basnyat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basnyat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basnyat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basnyat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.