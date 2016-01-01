Dr. Nene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shriram Nene, MD
Overview
Dr. Shriram Nene, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 4643 S Ulster St Ste 960, Denver, CO 80237 Directions (303) 770-5401
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shriram Nene, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
