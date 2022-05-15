Overview

Dr. Shriram Lokare, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / N.K.P. SALVE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lokare works at Methodist Medical Center RHU in Peoria, IL with other offices in Kewanee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.