Dr. Shriprakash Trivedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Smt NHL Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.