Dr. Shripal Makim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Makim works at Metro Behavioral Care in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.