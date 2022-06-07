See All Psychiatrists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Shripal Makim, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shripal Makim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Makim works at Metro Behavioral Care in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Metro Behavioral Care LLC
    227 Scenic Hwy Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 513-7666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. Makim has been taking care of my son for several years. We have had three acute psychiatric issues and Dr. Makim has called back within 5 minutes and instructed us what to do. Several times my son had to go to the psychiatric hospital. Dr. Makim responds and always knows who my son is, the medications he is on and my son (his history) as a person. Dr. Makim is also very kind and considerate, and importantly he is also always one time. He responded promptly when my son was sleeping all day every day and a drug level showed he was almost toxic on one of his medications. Dr. Makim gave medication instructions immediately by phone, changing amounts and administration times with a promt follow up from front office. Front office staff very kind and considerate. With our struggles, I can only give 5 stars and my sincere gratitide.
    Patricia Haibach — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Shripal Makim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104900141
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
