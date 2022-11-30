Dr. Shripaad Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shripaad Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Shripaad Shukla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Dr. Shukla works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc.300 Oxford Dr Ste 300, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-5300
-
2
Retina Vitreous Consultants501 Howard Ave Ste D, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (412) 683-5300
-
3
South Hills Ortho Sgy Assocs PC2000 Oxford Dr Ste 211, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 683-5300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shukla?
Dr. Shukla has been administering Eyelea injections to me for over four years and my vision has deteriorated very little in all that time. My Father and my grandmother both went blind with this condition back in the 80s and 90s, but I am still functioning pretty much as a regular sighted person. Dr. Shukla is a Godsend. (He's also a nice guy)
About Dr. Shripaad Shukla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1467727735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.