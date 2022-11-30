Overview

Dr. Shripaad Shukla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Shukla works at Retina Vitreous Consultants in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Altoona, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.