Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Kaynatak Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Habbu works at NEERAJA BODDU MD PA in Bedford, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neeraja Boddu MD PA
    2921 Brown Trl Ste 130, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 281-0210
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 801, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 281-0210
  3. 3
    2520 Harwood Rd Ste 400, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 545-7117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 04, 2019
    Dr. Habbu and his staff were kind and professional. Dr. Habbu is an excellent physician, he listened and showed interest in my health. He is caring and very knowledgeable of his specialty making recommendations that I felt comfortable with. I highly recommend Dr. Habbu.
    — Jul 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1740216894
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Civil Hospital
    Residency
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kaynatak Medical College
