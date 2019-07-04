Overview

Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Kaynatak Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Habbu works at NEERAJA BODDU MD PA in Bedford, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.