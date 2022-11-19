Dr. Shrinivas Diggikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diggikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shrinivas Diggikar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shrinivas Diggikar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Wayne State University School Of Med
Dr. Diggikar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arlington South515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 664-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mansfield252 Matlock Rd Ste 140, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 435-5800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diggikar?
I like the way that Dr. Diggikar took time to explain my options. I'm also appreciative of the way that Amy in Dr Diggikar's office responded to my telephone questions. The scheduling person is very professional and ready to assist.
About Dr. Shrinivas Diggikar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- 1942248901
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Med
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diggikar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diggikar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diggikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diggikar works at
Dr. Diggikar has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diggikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diggikar speaks Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Diggikar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diggikar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diggikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diggikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.