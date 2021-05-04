Dr. Sairam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrilekha Sairam, MD
Overview
Dr. Shrilekha Sairam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful and caring. Excellent doctor
About Dr. Shrilekha Sairam, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1619463361
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sairam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sairam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sairam speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sairam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sairam.
