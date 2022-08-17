Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Mate works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics Medical Group525 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mate?
Dr. Mate was my pediatrician from the day I was born. He has always known what to do, even in tough health situations. He’s knowledgeable, compassionate, and hands-down… the best! He weighs each situation thoughtfully and recommends a holistic approach or traditional medicine once he determines which is best for the current case. He came to my rescue after a botched surgery at 9 years old that left me in the hospital for a week. He figured out the problem in less than 5 minutes, and I was finally able to go home the next morning! I trust Dr. Mate with everything and am so grateful that he is the doctor to my children now!!
About Dr. Shrikrishna Mate, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1376646687
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pediatrics
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mate works at
Dr. Mate speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.