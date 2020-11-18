See All Urologists in Hurricane, WV
Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD

Urology
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, Camc Teays Valley Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Vaidya works at CAMC Primary Care Teays Valley in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camc Urology Teays Valley
    3248 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 757-0050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • Camc Teays Valley Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Pleasant Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 18, 2020
Dr. Vaidya is the best Urologist I have found he works with me and meets all my Urinary and Neurogenic Bladder problems. He is great. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a Urologist.
Tonya Copatch — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1316082555
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital University Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • Resurrection Hospital Loyola University
    Medical Education
    • Mgm Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shrikant Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaidya works at CAMC Primary Care Teays Valley in Hurricane, WV. View the full address on Dr. Vaidya’s profile.

    Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

