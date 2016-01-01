See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Oncology
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Shridar Ganesan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Ganesan works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 649-8299
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

About Dr. Shridar Ganesan, MD

Oncology
  • Oncology
Specialties
30 years of experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
English
  • English
1619916566
  • 1619916566
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
YALE UNIVERSITY
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shridar Ganesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ganesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ganesan works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ganesan’s profile.

Dr. Ganesan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganesan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

