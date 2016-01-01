Dr. Makwana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shreyas Makwana, MD
Overview
Dr. Shreyas Makwana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Tri Valley Plastic Surgeryprofessional Medical Corporation11820 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 875-0700
-
2
Uab Hospital500 22nd St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-2307
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shreyas Makwana, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497040265
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
