Dr. Shreya Subramaniam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shreya Subramaniam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stony Brook, NY.
Dr. Subramaniam works at
Locations
Mather Endocrinology2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 16, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 978-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Subramanium is really knowledgeable and very caring. She really takes her time and makes you feel comfortable. I would recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Shreya Subramaniam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1821406810
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
