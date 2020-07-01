Dr. Shreya Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shreya Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shreya Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
Allergy Asthma Center of Orlando5385 Conroy Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32811 Directions (407) 777-8794
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Patel helped me more than any other allergist I have been to. She is very knowledgeable. I wasn't rushed. She was mindful of my budget choices. Her staff is very professional and friendly. Dr Patel and her staff definitely set a high bar that all other practices should aspire to.
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1386078814
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Atlantic Hlth Sys Goryeb Chldrns Hosp
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.