Dr. Shreya Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shreya Parikh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Sugar Land Endocrine & Thyroid17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 239-3777
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Super amazing docter. Really caring and easy to speak too. Would highly recommend!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- University of Texas Health Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
