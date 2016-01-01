Dr. Shreya Nagula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shreya Nagula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shreya Nagula, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nagula works at
Locations
Shreya Maniar Nagula2 Overhill Rd Ste 400, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 740-8233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shreya Nagula, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396056875
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagula accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagula works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagula.
