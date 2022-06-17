See All Psychiatrists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Shreenath Doctor, MD

Psychiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shreenath Doctor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their residency with Methodist Hospital

Dr. Doctor works at Dr. Shreenath Doctor in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Shreenath Doctor
    6750 West Loop S Ste 610, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 524-3399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shreenath Doctor, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1518095710
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Methodist Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shreenath Doctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doctor works at Dr. Shreenath Doctor in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Doctor’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Doctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

