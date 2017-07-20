See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Vinekar works at FIDELITY MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shantharam Darbe MD
    4601 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 840-9999
  2. 2
    Shantharam Darbe M D P C.
    2525 NW Expressway Ste 312, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 840-9999
  3. 3
    920 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste 3460, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-4219

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vinekar?

    Jul 20, 2017
    Dr Vinekar was recommended by my old psychiatrist who retired in 2013 & said he believed he was the best in the state Since being under Dr Vinekars care since 2013 I agree that he is the best For years I was misdiagnosed until my old Dr properly diagnosed me I've tried many different meds & Dr Vinekar didnt give up on me until we found the right 1 for my depression He is very thorough, listens & truly cares. I FINALLY have my life back thanks to Dr Vinekar I would higly recommend him to others.
    Cordell, OK — Jul 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vinekar to family and friends

    Dr. Vinekar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vinekar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD.

    About Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396713640
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Church Home Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Church Home Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mumbai
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vinekar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vinekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vinekar works at FIDELITY MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Vinekar’s profile.

    Dr. Vinekar has seen patients for Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinekar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinekar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.