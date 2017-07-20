Overview

Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Vinekar works at FIDELITY MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.