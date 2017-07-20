Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Locations
Shantharam Darbe MD4601 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 840-9999
Shantharam Darbe M D P C.2525 NW Expressway Ste 312, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 840-9999
- 3 920 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste 3460, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4219
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vinekar was recommended by my old psychiatrist who retired in 2013 & said he believed he was the best in the state Since being under Dr Vinekars care since 2013 I agree that he is the best For years I was misdiagnosed until my old Dr properly diagnosed me I've tried many different meds & Dr Vinekar didnt give up on me until we found the right 1 for my depression He is very thorough, listens & truly cares. I FINALLY have my life back thanks to Dr Vinekar I would higly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Shreekumar Vinekar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1396713640
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- Church Home Hospital
- Church Home Hosp
- University of Mumbai
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
