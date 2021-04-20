Overview

Dr. Shree Kurup, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Calcutta National Medical College and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Kurup works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Hudson, OH, Tucson, AZ and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.