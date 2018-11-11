Overview

Dr. Shravan Ambati, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Ambati works at Orlando Heart & Vascular Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.