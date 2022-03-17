Dr. Shraddha Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shraddha Srinivasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shraddha Srinivasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Srinivasan works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srinivasan?
Amazing and caring provider .
About Dr. Shraddha Srinivasan, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1235317306
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Medical College Baroda
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srinivasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivasan works at
Dr. Srinivasan has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srinivasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.