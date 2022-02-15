Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shraddha Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Shraddha Desai, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Duly Health and Care2155 City Gate Ln, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have visited with Dr. Desai multiple times for annual screenings, laser tattoo removal, misc. skin treatment and cosmetic procedures. She is knowledgeable, personable and a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Shraddha Desai, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831498401
Education & Certifications
- Skin Care Physicians
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Dermatology
