Overview

Dr. Shoshannah Pollack, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pollack works at Shoshannah Pollack MD in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.