Dr. Shoshannah Pollack, MD
Overview
Dr. Shoshannah Pollack, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pollack works at
Locations
Shoshannah Pollack MD1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 102, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 835-1823
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollack?
I was ref. to Dr. Pollack Through a trusted family member. After reading some of her reviews I was not sure what to expect honestly. Dr. Pollack was straight to the point. accurate. precise. and possibly the most honest Dr. I have ever met. what she may lack on the surface in comforting bedside manner she makes up for tenfold with honesty, truth. and above all else compassion. I had a melanoma on my leg that she removed immediately. Without question and without pause, Dr. Pollack saved my life. I hope this review can in some way honor the incredible kindness and caring I received from Dr. Pollack and her Receptionist Rita, for which I am forever grateful. If you are in need of care, and a Dr. that tells the truth, look no further. -CC
About Dr. Shoshannah Pollack, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306800156
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
