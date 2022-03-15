Overview

Dr. Shoshana Wind, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Wind works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.