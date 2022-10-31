See All Ophthalmologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.

Dr. Nyquist works at Center for Eyecare L.L.C. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Irene Gottlob, MD
Dr. Irene Gottlob, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Eyecare L.L.C.
    123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 300, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 290-4548

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nyquist?

    Oct 31, 2022
    I am extremely grateful to have found Dr. Nyquist after two bad experiences. I visited a well run office filled with caring people. Once it was confirmed that I had cataracts, Dr. Nyquist was incredible. she took her time explaining the procedures and various lens options. It was very important to her that I had no questions or concerns. There was never any pressure, just concern that I would be satisfied. After two surgeries, I am seeing better than ever. I wore glasses for over 30 years. If you are looking for an exceptional doctor, I would strongly recommend Dr. Nyquist.
    Exceptional Eye Doctor — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nyquist to family and friends

    Dr. Nyquist's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nyquist

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD.

    About Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639314925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nyquist has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nyquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nyquist works at Center for Eyecare L.L.C. in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nyquist’s profile.

    Dr. Nyquist has seen patients for Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nyquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyquist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shoshana Nyquist, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.