Dr. Gerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoshana Gerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Shoshana Gerson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Gerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shoshana Gerson, MD1950 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 365, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 824-7797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerson?
I saw Dr. Gerson for more than three years following multiple traumatic life incidents. During this period and for several months I was suicidal, but never took any action in that direction. I cannot begin to convey the extraordinary, caring therapy Dr. Gerson provided for me. When I was at my lowest, she called me every day. Unlike most psychiatrist/psychopharmacologists, she "got me" at the first session. And I'm pretty complex. I think of her since as family
About Dr. Shoshana Gerson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1215128392
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.