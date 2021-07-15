Dr. Shoreh Armani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoreh Armani, MD
Dr. Shoreh Armani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Mclean Northern VA1580 CHAIN BRIDGE RD, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 883-9696
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Dr. Armani is an excellent physician who provides quality health care for her patients. She has been caring for me for several years. I highly recommend Dr. Armani :-)
About Dr. Shoreh Armani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1073543088
- Providence Hosp/geo Wash University
- Dc Genl Hosp/georgetown University
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Tehran U Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
