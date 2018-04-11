Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shondra Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shondra Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Dermatology and Advanced Aesthetics LLC3635 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 477-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff at this doctor's office. Making appointments is easy, wait time is minimal (they do a great job keeping to their schedule and don't seem to over-book), nurses and Dr. Smith are all knowledgeable and friendly and make sure that I understand what I need to know. Highly recommend this office for any dermatological needs.
About Dr. Shondra Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134117898
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
