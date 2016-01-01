Dr. Shonali Saha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shonali Saha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shonali Saha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ridgeview Medical Center.
Dr. Saha works at
Locations
-
1
Ridgeview Institute3995 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 434-4567MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Smyrna Office4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 115, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 431-2354
-
3
Whole & Healthy You3020 Highlands Pkwy SE Ste G, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (678) 355-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Ridgeview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saha?
About Dr. Shonali Saha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003076001
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Cambridge Hosp-Harvard Med
- Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saha works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.