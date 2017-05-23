Overview

Dr. Shonalatha Sudarshan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Sudarshan works at North Texas Cardiology Ctr LLP in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.