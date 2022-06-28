Overview

Dr. Shonak Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Coastal Vascular & Interventional in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.