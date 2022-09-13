Overview

Dr. Shona Velamakanni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School At The University Of Med and Dentistry Of Nj At Piscataway and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Velamakanni works at NCH Heart Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.