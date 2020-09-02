See All Neurologists in Cincinnati, OH
Neurology
14 years of experience
Dr. Shon Michael, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Michael works at UC Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Riverhills Healthcare Inc
    3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 325, Cincinnati, OH 45211
    Public Safety Medical
    4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45212

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health-West Hospital

Headache
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Meningitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Sep 02, 2020
    Aerakah — Sep 02, 2020
    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1609182898
    NPI Number
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Michael works at UC Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Michael's profile.

    Dr. Michael has seen patients for Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Michael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

