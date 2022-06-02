Dr. Shon Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shon Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Shon Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Shon Cook, MD11317 S Western Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 310-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommended a friend to Dr. Cook and she was as impressed as I am. Dr. Cook was very thorough and even entered any information I gave him in his laptop himself. I would absolutely go back to Dr. Cook if I had another issue. I also found him to be very professional but at the same very kind and caring.
About Dr. Shon Cook, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1629060660
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
