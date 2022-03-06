Dr. Shohre Hebroni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebroni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shohre Hebroni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shohre Hebroni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
New Hyde Park Office1575 Hillside Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 616-0456Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the best, when my little one was sick she came to the office on Sunday just to make sure he was fine. I wish she treated adults as well because of how amazing her office is and how knowledgeable she is.
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1831281062
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hebroni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hebroni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hebroni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hebroni speaks Persian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebroni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebroni.
