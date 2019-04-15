Overview

Dr. Shohan Shetty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shetty works at Naugatuck Vlly Wmns Hlth Spclts in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.