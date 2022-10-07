Overview

Dr. Shodhan Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Patel works at Lifespan Services, Inc. in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.