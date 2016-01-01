Dr. Shobhana Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shobhana Gandhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shobhana Gandhi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Doctorate Of Medicine From University Medical College In Baroda, India and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Shobhana Gandhi MD Inc1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 953-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shobhana Gandhi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Armenian, French, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Cook County Hospital
- Doctorate Of Medicine From University Medical College In Baroda, India
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Armenian, French, Russian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
