Overview

Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Science Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Up India and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sikka works at Mane Center for Advanced Hair Restoration in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.