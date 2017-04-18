Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Science Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Up India and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Mane Center for Advanced Hair Restoration5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1250, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-1231Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sikka was highly recommended by my regular GYN and despite having seen her to obtain a 2nd opinion and her knowing that I was only there for a 2nd opinion, I was very pleased with the level of care I received from the nurse and Dr.Sikka. She was very thorough, kind, and has a great bedside manner. She explains everything in detail and the level of care she provides is top notch. It was because of her demeanor and thoroughness that I chose her. My recovery has been amazing!
About Dr. Shobha Sikka, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255360624
Education & Certifications
- Institute Of Med Science Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Up India
Dr. Sikka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikka has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sikka speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikka.
