Overview

Dr. Shobha Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Rush University Hospitalists in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.