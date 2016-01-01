Dr. Shoba Nalluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoba Nalluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shoba Nalluri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nalluri works at
Locations
Virginia Cancer Institute210 Medical Park Blvd Ste 200, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 373-6663
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shoba Nalluri, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1578759387
Education & Certifications
- State University Medical Center
- State University Medical Center
- State University Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalluri has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nalluri speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.