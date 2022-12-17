Overview

Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Michaels works at Willow Bend Pediatrics in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.