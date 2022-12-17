Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Michaels works at
Locations
Willow Bend Pediatrics5940 COMMUNICATIONS PKWY, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-9355Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michaels?
Excellent care
About Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952342073
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.