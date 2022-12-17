See All Pediatricians in Plano, TX
Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Michaels works at Willow Bend Pediatrics in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willow Bend Pediatrics
    5940 COMMUNICATIONS PKWY, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-9355
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Excellent care
    Frisco, TX — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952342073
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shobha Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaels works at Willow Bend Pediatrics in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Michaels’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

