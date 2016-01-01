Overview

Dr. Shobha Govind, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Govind works at Shobha B Govind MD in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.