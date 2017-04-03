Dr. Shobana Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shobana Sood, MD
Overview
Dr. Shobana Sood, MD is a Dermatologist in Radnor, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Sood works at
Locations
Trustees of the Univ of PA250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2400
- 2 145 King of Prussia Rd Ste 306, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She did excellent surgery on my face a few months ago. I am extremely pleased.
About Dr. Shobana Sood, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043236110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.